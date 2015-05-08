May 8 (Reuters)- Yachiyo Industry Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 215.66 251.17 150.00 74.00 (-14.1 pct) (+5.1 pct) Operating 7.83 9.32 9.40 3.70 (-16.0 pct) (+72.0 pct) Recurring 8.15 9.25 9.20 3.60 (-11.9 pct) (+65.3 pct) Net 3.02 1.09 3.90 1.30 (+176.4 pct) (-38.5 pct) EPS 125.88 yen 45.55 yen 162.41 yen 54.14 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 11.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 11.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Yachiyo Industry Co Ltd is a car parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)