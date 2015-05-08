** Monthly U.S. non-farm payroll jobs data and its implications for when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates would decide initial trend of Indian stocks for coming week

** India's inflation data for April key thereafter

** Updates on India's new panel to sort out retrospective tax issue would be on radar as well

** Indian shares are likely to continue bounce from near 6-1/2 month closing lows

** NSE index expected to trade between 8,000 and 8,400 in coming week

** Pharmaceutical stocks on watch ahead of key earnings including Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin

** India's benchmark government bond may trade in 7.90 to 8.10 percent range

** Indian rupee to trade in 63.40-64.45 range

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Bank of Baroda earnings; April trade data (tentative) Tues: Dr Reddy's Laboratories results; April CPI data, March Industrial and manufacturing output Wed: Lupin earnings; money supply data Thurs: Jubilant Food results; April WPI data

