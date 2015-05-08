** Monthly U.S. non-farm payroll jobs data and its
implications for when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates
would decide initial trend of Indian stocks for coming week
** India's inflation data for April key thereafter
** Updates on India's new panel to sort out retrospective
tax issue would be on radar as well
** Indian shares are likely to continue bounce from near
6-1/2 month closing lows
** NSE index expected to trade between 8,000 and
8,400 in coming week
** Pharmaceutical stocks on watch ahead of key earnings
including Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin
** India's benchmark government bond may
trade in 7.90 to 8.10 percent range
** Indian rupee to trade in 63.40-64.45 range
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Bank of Baroda earnings; April trade data
(tentative)
Tues: Dr Reddy's Laboratories results; April CPI data, March
Industrial and manufacturing output
Wed: Lupin earnings; money supply data
Thurs: Jubilant Food results; April WPI data
