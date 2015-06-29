Fitch Assigns Evergrande's Proposed USD Notes 'B-(EXP)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Evergrande Group's (B+/Negative) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'B-(EXP)' expected rating, with a Recovery Rating of 'RR6'. The proposed notes are rated at the same level as Evergrande's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The use of proceeds is for refinancing. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final