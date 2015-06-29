UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Shares of the following companies will debut trade on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchange on June 30. Please click the links for details.
SHANGHAI
* JCHX Mining Management Co Ltd : bit.ly/1ImLnhv
* Hengtong Logistics Co Ltd : bit.ly/1TZeSL0
* Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co Ltd : bit.ly/1CDwpgZ SHENZHEN
* Shanghai Worth Garden Co Ltd: bit.ly/1KjsgoK
* Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd: bit.ly/1GKmR5n
* Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd: bit.ly/1C0l1kz
* Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co Ltd: bit.ly/1GUIvq0
* Qingdao Gon Technology Co Ltd: bit.ly/1JsxQqo
* Henan Kedi Dairy Industry Co Ltd: bit.ly/1HqYxv7 (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.