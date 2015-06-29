UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has sold its shares in the company for a combined 974 million yuan ($156.87 million), reducing its stake to 18.125 percent from 37.997 percent.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GUJC8Y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.