June 29 Wuhan Sante Cableway Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a landscape firm for 2.48 billion yuan ($399.45 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 980 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project and repay bank loans

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FK3O9J

($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)