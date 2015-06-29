UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Wuhan Sante Cableway Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a landscape firm for 2.48 billion yuan ($399.45 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 980 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project and repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FK3O9J
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.