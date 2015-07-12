July 12 Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

* Indonesia's biggest bank by assets is targeting a 10 percent increase in net profit this year, lower than its previous target of 15 percent, Corporate Secretary Rohan Hafas said

* The bank has cut its target because of the weakening domestic economy and a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike, Hafas said (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)