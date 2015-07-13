** Great Wall Motor slumps as much as 19.3 pct

** Marks its lowest intraday level since Oct.2014

** Brokers take negative view of proposed equity fund raising

** Company's plan to use funds in research and development of new energy vehicles worries investors

** HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold" while Credit Suisse downgrades to "neutral" from "outperfom"

** "Without any exposure and track record in NEV, Great Wall is likely to suffer fast ramping-up R&D expense and immediate EPS dilution," Credit Suisse says. (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)