July 13 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd

* Says two top shareholders plan to increase shareholding in the company for up to 350 million yuan ($56.38 million), or up to 3 percent of the company issued capital, within the next three months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GgBRqj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)