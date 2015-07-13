Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says signs deal to invest in thin-film transistor TFT-LCD production project worth 40 billion yuan ($6.44 billion) in Hefei city
* Says shares have resumed trade
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M0RKII
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order