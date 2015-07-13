** According to data provider Wind, the total outstanding market value of stock pledges has exceeded 2.4 trln yuan - HSBC

** Stock pledge by major shareholders was a part of the reason for the widespread trading halts - HSBC

** By pledging shares as collateral, major shareholders can cash out before the lock-up period

** Ping An Insurance, and Wintime Energy are among those that have the largest amount of stock pledges - HSBC (bit.ly/1GgTtCg)

** Over 700 firms listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen - equivalent to around a quarter of the firms on the two exchanges - have issued requests to suspend trading or extend trading halts since a June 12 peak. (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)