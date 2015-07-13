UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 13 Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy back company's A-share and B-share worth up to 1 billion yuan ($161.10 million) within 12 months after board approval
* Says plans to buy back A-share at no higher than 15 yuan per share, B-share at no higher than HK$11.8 per share
* Says shares to resume trading on July 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LaLD3V; bit.ly/1HpEUy5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2074 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.