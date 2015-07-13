July 13 Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd

* Says plans to buy back company's A-share and B-share worth up to 1 billion yuan ($161.10 million) within 12 months after board approval

* Says plans to buy back A-share at no higher than 15 yuan per share, B-share at no higher than HK$11.8 per share

* Says shares to resume trading on July 14

