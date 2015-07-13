July 13 Sichuan Datong Gas Development Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to invest up to 100 million yuan ($16.11 million) to set up energy industry fund

* Says shares to resume trading on July 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gh97O8; bit.ly/1Lb85tG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)