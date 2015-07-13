July 13 Lianyungang Huanghai Machinery Co Ltd

* Says to acquire biotech firm Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences for 5.5 billion yuan ($885.94 million)via assets swap, share issue

* Says to raise up to 1.66 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on July 14

