BRIEF-Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer
Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer
July 13 Lianyungang Huanghai Machinery Co Ltd
* Says to acquire biotech firm Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences for 5.5 billion yuan ($885.94 million)via assets swap, share issue
* Says to raise up to 1.66 billion yuan in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on July 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gxacg7; bit.ly/1Ghn66B
($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis