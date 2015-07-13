July 13 Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent to acquire Shenzhen Svian Optronics Co for about 350 million yuan ($56.38 million), shares to resume trading on July 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1dVYU2R

