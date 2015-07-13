July 13 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($161.08 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on July 14

Source text in Chinese: here; here

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)