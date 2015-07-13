UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Plus Asset Management Co Ltd:
* Says voting its Samsung C&T shares in favour of Cheil Industries Inc's offer
* Says voting 5,341 Samsung C&T shares in favour of Cheil's offer Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.