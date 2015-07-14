July 14 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($161.09 million) debt financing instruments

* Says plans to increase the issue amount of commercial paper to up to 2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HszmmL; bit.ly/1fEIf5H

($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi)