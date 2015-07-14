BRIEF-Everlance says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Everlance Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fgiZNx Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 14 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to fall 45-65 percent y/y to 122.75-192.89 million yuan ($19.77-31.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M7L5gX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wang He resigned as an executive director and an executive vice president effective immediately Source text:(http://bit.ly/2njn6EF) Further company coverage: