BRIEF-Co Don FY revenue up by approx. 10 pct at 5.6 mln euros
* FY revenue rose by approx. 10 pct and amounted to 5.6 million euros ($6.05 million)
July 14 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says sees H1 net profit up 30-50 percent at 274-316 million yuan ($44.13-$50.90 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mr4pCG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY revenue rose by approx. 10 pct and amounted to 5.6 million euros ($6.05 million)
March 24Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :