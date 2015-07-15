(Repeats with no changes to text)

** HSBC says a Chinese environmental ministry official indicated Soil Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan (Soil Ten Rules) may be released in 2H15 with total investment of over 5.7 trln yuan

** The plan is currently under review by the State Council

** China may release rules to fight soil pollution, locally dubbed as "Soil Ten Rules" later this year - Brokers

** Environment-related shares include China Everbright International, Dynagreen Environmental, Yonker Environmental (bit.ly/1HFDDSK)

** Facing mounting public pressure, leaders in Beijing have declared a war on pollution, vowing to abandon a decades-old growth-at-all-costs economic model that has spoiled much of China's water, skies and soil.

** Officially, 16 percent of China's soil and nearly 20 percent of farmland is polluted but ecologists warn this may just be the tip of the iceberg - Xinhua (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)