SYDNEY, July 17 (IFR) - Australia's four major banks will need to increase their sales fo Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities to bring their capital ratios within the top quartile of internationally-active banks, following an information paper released on Monday by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

The banking regulator estimates ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac must increase their broad capital adequacy ratios by at least 200bp to be "comfortably" inside the top quartile.

The move, designed to safeguard the stability of Australia's financial system, is likely to trigger an increase in bank capital offerings, putting upward pressure on funding costs in Australia's local subordinated debt market.

Domestic banking analysts said the four would need to raise almost A$30bn (US$22.4bn) combined to reach the top quartile, but this could rise to A$40bn when higher global capital requirements are earmarked after tougher Basel rules are released next year.

The APRA study, which examined 98 large and internationally-active banks from 21 jurisdictions, found the largest Australian banks' capital ratios are above the median on a comparable basis, but outside the top 25% for Common Equity Tier 1 capital.

APRA's focus on CET1 means rights issues, asset sales and retained earnings are likely to be at the forefront of capital raising efforts.

However, the APRA report also highlighted Australian banks' relatively low levels of total loss-absorbing Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.

One syndication manager suggested both AT1 and T2 issuance by the four majors will rise from an annual combined A$6bn-A$7bn to A$8bn or more to help meet top quartile requirements.

MARKET PRESSURE

Such an increase would put more strain on the Australian subordinated debt market, as the country's tax regime means banks target local retail investors for AT1 instruments.

Australian investors have already started pushing back on Tier 1 paper, following an upturn in supply and warnings from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission of the risks associated with these notes. This pushback caused the margin on CBA's record-busting A$3bn PERLS VII sale in September 2014 to surge from 280bp over BBSW to more than 400bp.

Australian majors typically tap overseas markets for Tier 2 to compensate for limited domestic institutional appetite for bonds with non-viability language and loss-absorption triggers.

New, cheaper Asian T2 jurisdictions have been targeted this year, but despite successful Dim Sum and Singapore dollar trades neither market is deep enough to meet all the offshore T2 needs of major banks.

As a result, Australian lenders must increasingly engage with the much bigger but more expensive euro and 144A T2 markets, putting extra strain on their margins.

'UNQUESTIONABLY STRONG'

APRA's study came after Australia's Financial System Inquiry recommended that the local banking regulator should "set capital standards such that Australian authorised deposit-taking institutions' capital ratios are unquestionably strong".

However, while APRA describes the FSI's call for banks to have capital ratios "comfortably" in the top quartile of global banks as a useful "sense check", it does not intend to tightly tie them to a continually moving international benchmark.

Australia's big banks are more reliant on international wholesale markets than many of their foreign peers, hence it makes sense for them to aim to be among the world's safest.

APRA noted a decision has not yet been made on the total capital strengthening required nor on when it should be implemented and said it is committed to ensuring this will be done in an orderly manner, without any disruption to banks' business plans.

Further upward pressure on Australian banks' capital issuance is likely to come from APRA's pending standardised measures to evaluate mortgage risks in response to housing bubble fears in Sydney and Melbourne.

Analysts expect APRA to enforce an increase in risk weights on mortgages to 25%-30%, significantly higher than the current 15%-21% and implying a proportional rise in capital. (Reporting By John Weavers; Editing By Vincent Baby and Steve Garton)