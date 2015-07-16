UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 16 KTB Asset Management Co Ltd:
* Says it and affiliates collectively voting their Samsung C&T Corp shares in favour of Cheil Industries Inc's takeover offer
* Says it and affiliates collectively hold 204,005 Samsung C&T voting shares Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.