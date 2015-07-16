UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 16 Shenzhen Fountain Corp
* Says signs deal on landfill project in Pingyang county, project investment worth 126.2 million yuan ($20.32 million)
* Says to invest in energy-related project in Shenzhen, project investment worth 396.4 million yuan
* Says shares to resume trade on July 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M7N8Au; bit.ly/1I5TsXG; bit.ly/1TF0M04
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.