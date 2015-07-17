BRIEF-Anhui Wantong Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 14
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 13, for FY 2016
(Adds net profits. Net profit denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent) Jul 17 (Reuters)- Gendai Agency Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.15 4.23 16.70
(-1.9 pct) (+1.0 pct) (-3.4 pct) Operating 238 mln 275 mln 1.22
(-13.4 pct) (-34.9 pct) (-6.2 pct) Recurring 245 mln 270 mln 1.22
(-9.4 pct) (-36.7 pct) (-9.3 pct) Net 159 mln 147 mln 810 mln
(+8.8 pct) (-44.2pct) (+0.6 pct) EPS 10.18 yen 9.20 yen 51.59 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q4 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Gendai Agency Inc. plans and produces adverts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
April 7 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will jointly set up a marine equipment JV in Shanghai with partners