UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 17 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit at 526.5 million yuan ($84.80 million), up about 16.3 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fa19kj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources