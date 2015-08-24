BRIEF-Italy's Saipem signs cooperation agreement with NTT Data
* Signs cooperation agreement with NTT Data to prototype and implement new solutions in Saipen yards and on Saipem vessels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Aug 24 Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan to set up joint venture with a technology firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jf4sBk
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 23 Kworld Computer Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/6j0BIm Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)