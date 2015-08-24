BRIEF-PharmaEssentia says no dividend for 2016
March 23 PharmaEssentia Corp: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Y2NGmk Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Aug 24 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 550 million yuan ($85.98 million) in private placement of shares to repay loans, replenish working capital
* Says shares have resumed trading on Aug. 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JLGRvl; bit.ly/1Eec6gl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3971 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
