Aug 24 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 550 million yuan ($85.98 million) in private placement of shares to repay loans, replenish working capital

* Says shares have resumed trading on Aug. 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JLGRvl; bit.ly/1Eec6gl

($1 = 6.3971 Chinese yuan renminbi)