BRIEF-AIA Group updates on management changes
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
Aug 24 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 348.22 percent y/y at 9.64 billion yuan ($1.50 billion)
* Says board agrees to issue commercial paper, debt financing instruments and asset-backed securities
* Says board agrees to appoint Mr. Wang Song as president
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JLP6Yr; bit.ly/1MNAQik; bit.ly/1fAHiKP
($1 = 6.3960 Chinese yuan renminbi)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 The Malaysian central bank does not have a target for what level it wants the ringgit currency to be at, Governor Muhammad Ibrahim said on Thursday.