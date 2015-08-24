UPDATE 1-ECB's Nouy says some banks may need to be shut
* Nouy seeks greater discretion in capital demands (Adds detail, quotes)
Aug 24 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says H1 swings to net loss of 143.8 million yuan ($22.46 million) versus net profit of 88.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LsvSV2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Nouy seeks greater discretion in capital demands (Adds detail, quotes)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 Malaysia's central bank on Thursday projected that the economy will grow 4.3-4.8 percent this year, more than the 4.2 percent reported for 2016.