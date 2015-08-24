Malaysia c.bank sees 2017 economic growth at 4.3-4.8 pct, above 2016 pace
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 Malaysia's central bank on Thursday projected that the economy will grow 4.3-4.8 percent this year, more than the 4.2 percent reported for 2016.
Aug 24 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 20.2 percent y/y at 2.1 billion yuan ($327.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hCvLwt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
