Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Da An Gene Co Ltd Of Sun Yat-Sen University
* Says unit signs framework agreement to invest 300 million yuan ($46.80 million) in hospital project in Sichuan province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EgzbPF
($1 = 6.4103 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.