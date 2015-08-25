Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 76.0 percent y/y at 54.9 million yuan ($8.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hDB1QB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: