GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
** Gulf Marine Services up c.13 pct, heading to sharpest intraday gain ever & top gainer on FTSE small caps index
** Oilfield services co posts H1 net profit of $35 mln vs $33.1 mln yr earlier, helped by buoyant activity despite low oil price
** Rev up 8 pct to $98.2 mln
** Crude oil has lost c.25.5 pct YTD forcing oil & gas cos to cut capex & stall projects, hurting firms which provide services to these customers
** Gulf Marine Services builds and operates self-propelled self-elevating jackup barges for the oil and gas industry
** Nearly half of avg 30-day volume traded through in 1.15 hr (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
CARACAS, April 1 Venezuela's Defense Council called for the Supreme Court to review its decision this week to annul the opposition-led congress, which has led to protests and international condemnation.