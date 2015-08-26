Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* Company says plans to buy back 400 million shares from the Stock Exchange of Thailand, equivalent to 5.17 percent of total paid-up capital.

* Says to spend up to 10 billion baht ($280.66 million) for the share repurchase.

* Says share repurchase program was for the company's financial management.

* Repurchase period from Sept. 10 to March 9, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.6300 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)