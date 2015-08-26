UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :
* Company says plans to buy back 400 million shares from the Stock Exchange of Thailand, equivalent to 5.17 percent of total paid-up capital.
* Says to spend up to 10 billion baht ($280.66 million) for the share repurchase.
* Says share repurchase program was for the company's financial management.
* Repurchase period from Sept. 10 to March 9, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.6300 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.