Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co Ltd
* Says swings to net loss of 108.8 million yuan ($16.97 million) versus net profit of 0.8 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UaH36Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
