Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 677.2 million yuan ($105.62 million) for 63.05 percent stake in ningbo investment firm
* Says plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan worth of commercial paper
* Says plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan worth of medium-term notes
($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: