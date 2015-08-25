Aug 25 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest 677.2 million yuan ($105.62 million) for 63.05 percent stake in ningbo investment firm

* Says plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan worth of commercial paper

* Says plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan worth of medium-term notes

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U47yQE; bit.ly/1Jttj1h; bit.ly/1NGx2id

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)