Aug 26 Elec-Tech International Co Ltd

* Says trading in the shares has been halted on Aug. 26 pending announcement related to the acquisition of a stake in local listed company, and plans to team with an investment fund to acquire overseas lighting assets for up to 6 billion yuan ($935.50 million)

