Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 HC SemiTek Corp
* Says plans to acquire crystaland for 1.08 billion yuan ($168.50 million) via cash, share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 600 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says trading of shares to resume on aug 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jvc4wz; bit.ly/1PSio6G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order