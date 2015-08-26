Aug 26 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 5.2 percent y/y at 331.8 million yuan ($51.77 million)

* Says plans to invest 298.8 million yuan in unit relocation project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KMwbXV; bit.ly/1K0sa7L

