BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 5.2 percent y/y at 331.8 million yuan ($51.77 million)
* Says plans to invest 298.8 million yuan in unit relocation project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KMwbXV; bit.ly/1K0sa7L
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan