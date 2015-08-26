** Price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com up 2.3 pct, top gainer on FTSE's media index & on track for sharpest two-day gain in 3.5 mnths

** Citi bullish on long-term opportunities for group on reassuring H1 results & visibility on market dynamics

** Co reported in June a 28 pct jump in H1 adj oper profit & said it expected FY to be modestly ahead of its previous expectations

** Moves stock to "buy" from "neutral" & ups TP to 370p from 300p

** 6 of 11 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 315p

** More than a fifth of daily avg volume traded through in first two hours (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)