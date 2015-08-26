Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 Mediatek Inc
* Says unit to raise T$3.7 billion ($113.91 million) in share issue to fund the acquisition of ILI Technology
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NAV135
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4830 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order