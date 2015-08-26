BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fFwcUX
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan