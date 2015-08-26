BRIEF-Beijing Electronic Zone to pay annual cash div as 1.87 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd :
Aug 26 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 15.1 percent y/y at 518.3 million yuan ($80.86 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NU4XBX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 3Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd :
April 3Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd :