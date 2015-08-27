UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 27 Minsheng Holdings
* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in electronic firm for 320.2 million yuan ($50.00 million)
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jlkjfq; bit.ly/1Lya62j; bit.ly/1Jlkkjm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources