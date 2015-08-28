** Mining stocks, battered by a rout in commodity prices, get hefty boost from activist investor Carl Icahn disclosing a stake in diversified miner & energy producer Freeport-McMoRan

** Stocks also rallying on the back of extended rebound in China

** Lonmin, which also comments on costs a day earlier, sharpest gainer among FTSE miners & FTSE midcaps & up c.8.5 pct

** Glencore up c.4.9 pct, top gainer on FTSE-100 with fifth of daily avg volume traded through in first 30 mins

** BHP Billiton, Kaz Minerals, Vedanta Resources up 2-3 pct

** Vendanta also moved up gains in unit company Vedanta Ltd in line with wider gain in India's BSE index

** Vedanta Ltd up c.6 pct with entire daily volume having gone through & on track for sharpest two-day gain in over 15.5 mnths after already being boosted this week by NCDs issue

** Anglo American, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto , Randgold Resources up 0.8-1.5 pct

** Up to Thursday's close London's mining index has lost c.29 pct YTD with commodity companies cutting jobs, slashing capex and having to make deep cost-cuts to survive commodity slump (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)