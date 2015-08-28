UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds bullet point, link)
Aug 28 Wuhan Department Store Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 18.1 percent y/y at 435.9 million yuan ($68.28 million)
* Says plans to acquire 50 percent stake in its JV unit for 105.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KcZ1q7; bit.ly/1NXY7Lv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3837 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.