HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Aug 28 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd
* Says Chairwoman Xu Shuqing is being investigated for suspected bribery and has been placed under "compulsory measures"
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hkR4Sy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback on Friday in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.