UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 Camel Group Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit signs supply contract with Venezuela's Fundación Fondo Nacional de Transporte Urbano for about 230 million yuan ($36.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F5rPZX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.