Aug 31 Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 99.99 percent stake in a chemical fibre firm for about 10.5 billion yuan ($1.65 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JvXwQl

